Body of Algonquin resident found in garbage truck in Chicago

hello

The body of a 24-year-old Algonquin resident was found Thursday morning in a garbage truck on the 1100 block of South Delano Court West, according to Chicago police Sgt. Rocco Alioto. That street is part of the Roosevelt Collection residential and retail development in the South Loop.

The driver of the privately owned truck found the body of Ian M. Wilke when the truck was emptied at 8:30 a.m., according to Alioto.

The Cook County medical examiner's office and Chicago police are investigating.