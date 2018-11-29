Body of Algonquin resident found in garbage truck in Chicago
Updated 11/29/2018 7:29 PM
hello
The body of a 24-year-old Algonquin resident was found Thursday morning in a garbage truck on the 1100 block of South Delano Court West, according to Chicago police Sgt. Rocco Alioto. That street is part of the Roosevelt Collection residential and retail development in the South Loop.
The driver of the privately owned truck found the body of Ian M. Wilke when the truck was emptied at 8:30 a.m., according to Alioto.
The Cook County medical examiner's office and Chicago police are investigating.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.