Waukegan woman charged in murder of her husband

hello

The wife of a man stabbed to death last week in Waukegan has been charged with first-degree murder, police say.

Ayesha Siddiqui, 47, was charged Wednesday with murder in the killing Raoof Siddiqui, 38, authorities said. She was held on $3 million bail.

Police say Ayesha Siddiqui called 911 about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, and told dispatchers she had just stabbed her husband. Officers responding to the couple's house on Swallowtail Drive reported seeing Siddiqui leaving in a black SUV.

They stopped her SUV near Belvidere Road and Knight Avenue and found she had serious self-inflicted injuries, police said. She was taken to the hospital, where she remained until the bond hearing Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers later found Siddiqui's husband dead inside the house.

Siddiqui is next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 26.