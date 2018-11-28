Sheriff: Same man robbed two Third Lake stores at gunpoint

Lake County authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying this many they believe is responsible for armed robberies Sunday and Tuesday at businesses in Third Lake. Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public to identify a person accused of two armed robberies over a span of three days in Third Lake.

The robber entered the Thornton's Gas Station in the 34000 block of North Route 45 before 2:55 a.m. Sunday, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded money from the register, sheriff's police said. He was last seen running from the store in an unknown direction.

Authorities believe the same man walked into Gages Lake Food and Liquor in the 18000 block of West Old Gages Lake Road before 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the register.

No injuries were suffered in either robbery, authorities said.

Surveillance footage and descriptions of the offender matched, authorities said.

Authorities said the robber is believed to be a black man in his mid-20s with a thin to medium build. He stands between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot tall, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (847) 377-4245. Callers may remain anonymous, authorities said.