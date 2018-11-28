Nearly 7,000 still without power in suburbs

hello

Roughly 7,000 customers remain without power 2½ days after a blizzard hit Chicago and the suburbs.

A ComEd spokesman said crews are working to get power back up and all lines are expected to be restored by Thursday.

"Now they are being dispatched more to individual locations," spokesman Tom Dominguez said. "We have been working round the clock. We still can do it by Thursday."

Cook County communities have the highest number of residents still without power -- roughly 4,700 -- followed by DuPage County at about 2,100. Lake County has roughly 600 homes without power, Kane County has about 100, and McHenry County has 20 homes without service.

Among the hard-hit towns are Mount Prospect, Des Plaines, Park Ridge and Arlington Heights, where Village Manager Randall Recklaus criticized ComEd's response.

Recklaus said Tuesday that the village had the second highest number of outages and that ComEd promised to respond in force to the storm, but did not follow through.

After missing two days of work, Des Plaines resident Jim Leazer was relieved when a ComEd-contracted crew finally arrived Wednesday morning to fix a blown transformer in his neighborhood off Cordial Drive.

"We've been without power since midnight on Sunday," said Leazer, adding the 107 neighborhood residents feared power wouldn't be restored until Friday, from earlier estimates.

"I've been here 37 years. The worst we've ever been out is 12 hours," Leazer said. "Hopefully, it will be up later today."

Initially, about 350,000 Chicago-area ComEd customers lost power after snow began Sunday evening, but that number dipped to 42,000 by the second day after the blizzard.

To view a map of outages, visit outagemap.comed.com/.