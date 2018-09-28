Report: Body found in Chicago sewer might be that of missing Rolling Meadows man
A body was discovered Friday morning in a sewer on Chicago's South Side, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.
Investigators are working to identify if the body is that of a missing Rolling Meadows man, Vasudeva Kethireddy.
Kethrieddy, 76, was last seen at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4 at a Chase Bank on the South Side of Chicago.
His car was found several days later in Chicago.
