Report: Body found in Chicago sewer might be that of missing Rolling Meadows man

A body was discovered Friday morning in a sewer on Chicago's South Side, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

Investigators are working to identify if the body is that of a missing Rolling Meadows man, Vasudeva Kethireddy.

Kethrieddy, 76, was last seen at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4 at a Chase Bank on the South Side of Chicago.

His car was found several days later in Chicago.