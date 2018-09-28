Police: Man, possibly wearing wig, robs Palatine bank

Police are looking for a man, possibly wearing a wig, who robbed a Palatine bank Friday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, described as a black male in his mid-to-late 20s, walked into the Chase Bank branch at 1131 E. Dundee Road at 9:34 a.m. and presented a note to a teller demanding money, according to the FBI Chicago office.

The man, who never spoke during the altercation, left with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran north across Dundee Road, authorities said.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with a possible mustache and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark gray zippered light weight jacket with a pulled-up hood and a bill in the hood. Underneath the jacket, he was wearing a gray sweatshirt or long-sleeve shirt that was pulled over his hands. He also had on dark pants and black shoes with white accents, officials said.