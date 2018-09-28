Plan for Lake Zurich subdivision would add 35 houses to village

hello

This rendering depicts where the subdivision called Avery Ridge would be built if the plan is approved by the Lake Zurich village board. Rendering courtesy village of Lake Zurich

A plan to build a 35-house subdivision called Avery Ridge on Lake Zurich's northeast side goes before the village board Monday for a public hearing.

The subdivision would be built on about 20 acres just outside of the village's boundaries in unincorporated Lake County. If the plan is later approved, the site would be annexed into the village.

The land at 24168 North Midlothian Road is owned by James and Marie Raupp, who would continue to live in a farmhouse on the site, according to village documents. The barn the Raupps use primarily for storage would be torn down and 34 new houses would be built. The site features a detention pond in the northeast corner of the property near Midlothian Road.

Under the proposal, the existing driveway would be upgraded to a road and extended into the property. That new road, called Avery Ridge Circle, would have 31 new houses built along to it. The Raupp's house would be one of four on a cul-de-sac to be built just off the new road. The developers would add two detention ponds.

Sarosh Saher, the village's director of community development, said the village was first approached in May by the developer, Columbus, Ohio-based M/I Homes. If the site is annexed into the village, the houses would be connected to Lake Zurich's utilities at the expense of the developers, Saher said.

"They came to us and said they were interested in developing this property," he said. "This is not something we went out deliberately to have annexed."

The village's planning and zoning commission recommended approval of the plan 4-0 in June.

Because a land annexation is involved, the village board will host a public hearing on the proposal at its meeting Monday night. The board will likely take action on the proposal at a later meeting.