Palatine resident arrested on drug, ammo charges

Called to a report of a disturbance Thursday at an apartment on the 1300 block of North Baldwin Court, Palatine police said they found a resident in illegal possession of marijuana and ammunition.

Police said the resident, 20 year-old Arturo Delgado, has been charged with one felony count of possession of cannabis with Intent to Deliver, one felony count of unlawful possession of cannabis and one misdemeanor count of possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID card.

In addition, he was charged with a misdemeanor count of violating an order of protection.

When police arrived shortly after 3 p.m., they found Delgado with a full 9 mm firearm magazine and numerous rounds of .357 ammunition, according to a news release. Policed said he was also in possession of approximately 200 grams of marijuana.

Delgado has an Oct. 25 court date in Rolling Meadows.