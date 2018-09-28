Investigation of Des Plaines police party cost nearly $60,000

Des Plaines taxpayers will pay nearly $60,000 for the investigation of an off-duty police golf outing and after-party, according to documents. Daily Herald file photo, 2011

An investigation into a drunken golf outing and after-party attended by Des Plaines police officers last summer cost taxpayers nearly $60,000, according to documents obtained by the Daily Herald.

City officials hired an outside firm to investigate the off-duty golf outing at Hilldale Golf Course in Hoffman Estates in June 2017 after rumors surfaced that a female police officer may have been raped during an after-party in a nearby house. A criminal probe by Hoffman Estates police and the subsequent investigation by the city's outside firm found no evidence of a sexual assault.

However, the investigations resulted in the suspension of five police officers and a civilian employee of the department because of excessive drinking, sexual conduct and the subsequent rumors of a sexual assault.

"No agency wants to be in a position where they have to conduct an investigation of this scope," Police Chief Bill Kushner said. "You don't want to have an expenditure of this type for allegations of misconduct."

The investigation cost taxpayers $58,450.

The city paid the firm of Michael Best and Friedrich LLP $49,820 to conduct the investigation. Its contract with the city allowed the firm to spend up to $50,000.

The remaining costs included $7,883.75 for court reporters to transcribe interviews and $746.59 to pay officers overtime related to participating in the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, department personnel also will undergo additional training with the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety to teach employees about proper personal conduct.

"Something got through the cracks so we're going to set a standard, and we're going to adhere to that standard," Kushner said.