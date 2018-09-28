Interpretive trail in Deer Grove preserve will be celebrated Saturday

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the Deer Grove East Interpretive Trail, whose unique design was funded by Openlands, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Deer Grove East on West Dundee Road west of North Hicks Road in Palatine. Attendees include the heads of the forest preserve district and of Openlands.

The trail celebrates the site's unique topography, and features new signs and seating at four nodes highlighting basic nature themes: land, sky and water. Openlands will lead a guided tour at 1:15 p.m. The event is part of the Forest Preserves of Cook County Party for the Preserves, with events occurring throughout the day at Deer Grove. More information is at fpdcc.com/party.