Bartlett student's walks raise funds for children in need

The sixth annual "Fall 5K Run/Walk" will step off Saturday at the Bartlett Nature Center. The event is hosted by Sycamore Trails Elementary School sixth-grader Aidan Hennessy, who has helped raise nearly $100,000 for the nonprofit Play for Peace, which helps at-risk children globally. Courtesy of Lisa Hennessy

Sycamore Trails Elementary School sixth-grader Aidan Hennessy is hosting his sixth "Fall 5K Run/Walk" Saturday in Bartlett benefiting the nonprofit Play for Peace, which helps at-risk children. Courtesy of Lisa Hennessy

When Aidan Hennessy was 6, he wanted to donate $100 to help children less fortunate than himself. Now, at 11, he has raised thousands for at-risk children worldwide.

The Sycamore Trails Elementary School sixth-grader is hosting his sixth annual "Fall 5K Run/Walk" Saturday in Bartlett. It benefits the nonprofit Play for Peace, which helps children in communities affected by gang violence and war-torn countries through cooperative play programs and supports K-12 education.

"This is really a great cause," said Aidan. "It makes you feel really happy to know that kids around the world are being helped with this money. Kids need a day to just have fun."

Play for Peace uses the funds to provide a fun event focused on fitness, anti-bullying, teamwork, world peace, and other positive values. A portion of proceeds -- 5 percent -- supports Play for Peace's School Incentive Program.

Saturday's event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Bartlett Nature Center, 2054 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett. The race will begin at 6 p.m.

Aidan's team has raised nearly $17,000 toward a $20,000 team goal this year. If the team goal is met, Aidan would have collected roughly $100,000 in total for Play for Peace. Various teams have raised roughly $250,000 overall for the group over the past five events.

Aidan began raising funds for the organization while in third grade at Wayne Elementary School. It earned the Wayne school $1,000 for its parent-teacher organization and a free Play for Peace assembly. Since fourth grade, Aidan's efforts have provided $1,800 yearly for Sycamore Trails.

"It's really his story that people are donating to," said Aidan's mother, Lisa Hennessy. "I am very proud of his passion. I'm proud that he is grounded enough to understand that there's kids less fortunate than him. It's pretty amazing what a difference one child can make."

This year, Play for Peace will raffle off four Disney World tickets worth $800 to the Sycamore Trails community.

Aidan has solicited friends, neighbors, his school and the Bartlett business community for funds, and put up posters in school and in local stores.

Seeing children in need is his biggest motivation to keep the walk going, said Aidan, who also has been involved in other community events and fundraisers, such as Feed My Starving Children.

"This is a really strong force that keeps me doing this every year," Aidan said. "Even if I don't reach my goal, it's good to know the money I did raise is going to a really good cause."

Anyone can join Aidan's Dream Team or make a donation on his fundraising page at my.playforpeace.org/team/175298. Fundraising will continue for two weeks after the walk.