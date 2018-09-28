3 years in prison for Aurora man caught in sex sting

An Aurora man pleaded guilty Friday to traveling to meet a minor to have sex.

Olatokunbo R. Olawoye, 45, of the 500 block of Independence Drive, was sentenced to three years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Olawoye was one of four men arrested in March 2017 during an investigation by Aurora police and the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities placed an advertisement on an internet site known for promoting prostitution-related activities. The men communicated with an undercover officer and made it clear when they arrived at an Aurora hotel that they intended to have sex with girls they knew to be underage, authorities said.

Each of the men was charged with felony aggravated involuntary servitude of a minor. That crime carries a prison term of six to 30 years, and no probation is possible. They were also charged with traveling to meet a minor for sexual conduct and with grooming a minor for sex.

A Vernon Hills man pleaded guilty in January to traveling to meet a minor and was sentenced to three years in prison. He has a projected parole date of July 10.

The other men's cases are pending. One of them also faces separate charges of possession of child pornography.