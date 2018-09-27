Wheeling serves up a 'Taste' of its famous cuisine

In a town famous for its food, it makes sense that one of the biggest events of the year revolves around local cuisine.

And so it was that hundreds filled the Chevy Chase Country Club Thursday evening for the 18th annual Taste of the Towns.

Hosted by Wheeling/Prospect Heights Chamber of Commerce, among others, the event allowed attendees to sample food and drinks from more than 20 of the area's most popular eateries, many located on Wheeling's famed "Restaurant Row."

Among the participating restaurants were Allgauer's on The Riverfront, Baron BBQ, Benihana, Bob Chinn's, Buca di Beppo, Chevy Chase Country Club, Completely Nuts, Culver's, El Famous Burrito, Johnny's Kitchen and Tap, Liquor Barn, Market Square, Mexcal Mexican Grill, Mia Cantina, Morton's Steakhouse, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Ostaria Trulli, Pita Inn, PRP Wines, RAM, Salata, Saranello's, Spears Bourbon Burgers Beer, Superdawg, Tuscany, Twin Peaks and Wildfire.

Besides plenty of tasty cuisine, guests could enjoy musical entertainment, raffle prizes and games.