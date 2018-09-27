Semitrailer overturns on Western Algonquin Bypass ramp

A semitrailer overturned Thursday morning, shutting down a ramp to the northbound lanes of the Western Algonquin Bypass for about two hours, Algonquin police said.

The driver of the semitrailer truck appeared to be traveling too fast while turning from westbound Algonquin Road onto northbound Route 31, causing the truck's trailer to flip onto its driver side, Deputy Police Chief Ryan Markham said.

No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported in the crash, which occurred about 9:56 a.m. The ramp was reopened about noon.

The driver was cited for traveling too fast for conditions, Markham said.