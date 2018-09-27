One injured in Rolling Meadows rollover crash

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Rolling Meadows-Arlington Heights border that caused one of the cars to roll over, authorities said.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene at Wilke Road just south of Euclid Avenue at 9:27 a.m., according to Rolling Meadows police Cmdr. Tom Gadomski. How the crash involving one SUV and one sedan occurred is still being investigated, he said. No citations were immediately issued.

The person was taken to the hospital with injuries described as minor and nonlife threatening.