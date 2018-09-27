Barrington farm marks Alpaca Days Sept. 29-30
Updated 9/27/2018 10:21 AM
SafeHouse Farm in Barrington will celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30.
The free family event at 25550 Cuba Road will include a tour of the farm, information about raising alpacas, photo opportunities and the chance to shop for alpaca products.
For more information, call Linda at (847) 209-5513 or email mcgwilinator@aol.com.
