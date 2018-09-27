Apartment project for people with disabilities starts in Arlington Heights

A rendering shows the two-story, 18-unit supportive housing development at 120 W. Boeger Drive that is now under construction. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

Financing has been secured for a supportive housing development on Arlington Heights' north side for people with disabilities. Construction already has begun.

Heart's Place, a two-story, 18-unit building at 120 W. Boeger Drive, near Arlington Heights and Dundee roads, is being financed through various entities, according to Housing Opportunity Development Corp. and UP Development, which is partnering in development of the project.

That list includes federal low-income housing tax credits from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, construction and permanent financing through Village Bank and Trust, tax credit equity from National Equity Fund and additional soft funds from Column Financial.

The Housing Authority of Cook County and Illinois Department on Aging also have committed rental subsidies to ensure affordability for eligible residents, the developers added.

The 18,800-square-foot building will feature 10 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments, a shared community space for residents to gather, a camera surveillance system and secure entry with resident intercom access.

The village board approved amended plans for the project in March, following initial approval in June 2017. Trustees rejected an earlier proposal in 2010 for a three-story, 30-unit building, which led to a lawsuit that was later thrown out by a judge. The project is slated to be complete in summer 2019.