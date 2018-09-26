Public hearings set on Chicago police reforms

Two public hearings have been announced for late October, at which people can comment on a proposed consent decree that will govern reforms of the Chicago Police Department.

Both hearings -- Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 -- will be in the John B. Parsons Ceremonial Courtroom on the 25th floor of the Dirksen Federal Building, 219 S. Dearborn St., Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office announced Wednesday. Hearings will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

The proposed decree awaits approval by a federal judge. It was filed with the court Sept. 13 after more than a year of negotiations between the city and state attorney general's office.

At the time it was submitted, Madigan, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson stressed that the agreement would lead to lasting reforms of a police department that has long struggled to gain the trust of minority communities.

