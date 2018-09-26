Lots of musical talent in the Tri-Cities

The St. Charles Singers is an accomplished choir that is becoming more well-known outside of the Tri-Cities area. Courtesy of the St. Charles Singers

Here's a first. Usually, when I tell someone I am from Batavia, I explain that it is between Aurora and Elgin. Recently, I was asked if it was near St. Charles, where the choir is located. They were referring to the St. Charles Singers.

The recent Mozart Festival Weekend proved how extremely accomplished this choir is. The music was outstanding. It's a credit to director Jeff Hunt, who started the choir in 1984.

Speaking of choirs, it was exciting to see the Angel City Choir on America's Got Talent. A member of the choir is former Batavian Mark McCormick, who also doubles as the choir's principal accompanist. Mark spent many years in Batavia accompanying musicians and the all-city choral festival, before heading to Los Angeles.

The founder and musical director of Angel City Choir, Sue Fink, describes the choir's mission: "When we bring diverse folks together to create something beautiful, we get past our differences and find our community."

It's great when music can bring people together.

Head to The Holmstad:

Don't miss the opportunity to go to the Holmstad' annual bazaar, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, in the community's Town Center at 700 W. Fabyan Parkway, Batavia. Enter at the Town Center entrance on the east side of the campus.

The residents spend the entire year getting ready for this annual event. It's a great place to find early Christmas gifts. There are beautiful wood pieces created by the wood workers and wood carvers. Crafters make beautiful glass fusion pieces, needlecraft and knitted items. There is a baked goods area, a candy shop and areas where gently used items can be found. My favorite is the book shop. Go for the day and sample the excellent lunch options. Proceeds from the bazaar go to the scholarship fund for graduating high school seniors, employed by The Holmstad; the Good Samaritan Fund and the Benevolent Fund to assist financially challenged residents; the Batavia Public Library; the Batavia Fire Department, and other local endeavors.

Great local dining:

A Batavia business that went above and beyond this week was Gaetano's. I called the popular Italian eatery to make a special reservation for the 50th anniversary of my sister and brother-in law.

At first, my sister was disappointed that we weren't going to Chicago. When she checked out the menu online, she told me she had already decided what she was going to order. When I said, we'll leave it up to the chef, she balked. However, she and my brother-in-law left Gaetanos raving about how enjoyable the chef's tasting menu was. It's great when we can have a special celebration without leaving Batavia.

Bike rack art:

Being part Swedish, I was impressed with the new installation called Dala Hitching Post at James and Third Street in Geneva. It's part of Geneva Cultural Commission's Bike Rack art project.

It was created by Batavia artist Eric Fuertes, who currently teaches at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago, and specializes in metal fabrication and casting.

Candidates at the door:

The last person I remember going door to door in an election year was Forest Etheredge back in the 1980s. At the time, he was running for the state senate.

This year I have had two candidates knock on my door, one for a county office and one for a state office. Both were very cordial and respectful and one even asked what I expected from their office. And here's the best part, neither said disparaging remarks about their opposition.