Fox Valley police reports

Carpentersville

• A 55-inch TV was reported stolen Monday from an apartment on Oxford Road. The resident also reported damage to the front door frame, a bedroom door and a bedroom wall.

• Rodney W. Carroll, 32, of Elgin, was charged Monday with retail theft, Carpentersville records show. He is accused of stealing two audio cables from Walmart on Lake Marian Road and returning them for store credit. He also was caught trying to steal a car amplifier, police said.

• Ruth L. Carpio, 40, of South Elgin, was charged Sunday with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. She is accused of stealing $59 worth of clothing from Walmart.

• Enrique Martinez Bustamante, 46, and Silvia Villa Hernandez, 35, both of Carpentersville, were charged Saturday with retail theft, police said. They are accused of stealing $82 worth of merchandise from Walmart.

• Darnell D. Seaverson, 31, of Elgin, and Melissa A. Mercer, 38, of St. Charles, were charged Sept. 20 with possession of a controlled substance, Carpentersville police said. During a traffic stop, officers found Seaverson with about 0.2 grams of a substance containing cocaine, and Mercer was found with an Ecstasy pill, police said

• A resident on the 1400 block of Windsor Circle reported Sept. 20 that someone scratched letters into the fender of her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway.

• A purse containing an ID, checks and credit cards was reported stolen Sept. 20 out of a vehicle on the 300 block of Tulsa Avenue.

Batavia

• A resident reported at 9:10 a.m. Thursday that a garage door and wall on the 100 block of South Mallory Drive were spray-painted with graffiti.

• Adam W. Majszuk, 40, of the 6N500 block of Glenwood Drive, St. Charles, was charged with driving while his license was suspended or revoked due to DUI, failure to reduce speed and leaving the scene of an accident at 5:11 p.m. Sept. 10 after a crash at West Fabyan Parkway and North Randall Road, according to a police report.

• Kelly A. Deverick, 40, of the 1200 block of Appaloosa Drive, Bartlett, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft at 12:32 p.m. Sept. 16 at Target, 115 N. Randall Road, according to a police report.