Centre of Elgin to be renamed after Ed Schock

Citing former Mayor Ed Schock's "extraordinary commitment" to Elgin, city council members unanimously voted Wednesday to rename the Centre of Elgin recreation center after him.

The "Edward Schock Centre of Elgin" officially will be named after a ceremony and reception sometime in the fall. The renaming is expected to cost about $25,000, including $20,000 for new signs, markers and a plaque. Elgin's municipal complex was renamed after former Councilman Robert Gilliam in 2014 at a similar cost.

A lifelong resident of Elgin, Schock served on the city council for 18 years until 2011, the last 12 years as mayor -- the longest continuous tenure as mayor in the city's history.

Councilwoman Tish Powell said Schock showed "unwavering leadership" in advocating for the building of Centre, which opened in November 2002.

Councilman Terry Gavin said he always had a "deep respect" for Schock, even though they were "political adversaries" in the past.

Schock served as a role model for his fellow city council members and had a vision of bringing "world class things" to Elgin, former Councilman Mike Warren said.

"His vision, his leadership to rally support and to have accomplishments ... " Warren said. "This man's given Elgin a lot, and it's our turn to give something back to him."