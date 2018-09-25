Round Lake sets official trick-or-treat hours

Trick-or-treating in Round Lake will take place Sunday, October 28, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., village officials announced.

Residents are urged to follow these safety tips when going door-to-door: Be certain that an adult or responsible teenager accompanies children; know the friends that will accompany your children; stay in your own neighborhood and only go to houses where it appears people are at home; know the exact route your children are taking; and inform children to never enter a stranger's house, even if invited.

Parents also should be sure their children's costumes fit properly to prevent tripping and falling and allow for unrestricted vision. Masks should be removed before crossing streets.

For more tips, visit the village of Round Lake website at eroundlake.com.