Report: Threat at Glenbrook South High School deemed not credible

Officials at Glenbrook South High School have deemed a recent shooting threat at the Glenview high school to be not credible, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Principal Lauren Fagel said last week that two students reported seeing a message that read "there will be a school shooting on Sept 25th 2018" on the back of a desk, the Tribune reports. The note was found Sept. 20.

Monday, the principal said the source of the threat was found and they determined "there is no direct threat to the school community."

The school has notified the Glenview Police Department and the investigation is ongoing, Fagel wrote.