North Central Metra trains delayed after minivan stuck on tracks
Updated 9/25/2018 10:14 PM
The trains were warned of the stopped vehicle in time and no one was injured.
Buffalo Grove Police Lt. Tim Gretz said the driver tried to drive over Aptakisic Road, but ended up getting their minivan stuck on the tracks. Gretz said usually barricades are in place to stop drivers from attempting this very thing. He said the Tuesday evening thunderstorm knocked the barricades over.
"They went onto the tracks and hit a rather large, gaping hole." Gretz said.
Gretz said they were able to tow the vehicle away without incident. He said no citation has been issued to the driver at this time.
Sylvia Cooper, a Metra spokeswoman, said Metra trains on the North Central line were delayed around 50 minutes because of the stopped vehicle.
