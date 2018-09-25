Funeral this weekend for Hampshire Middle School gym teacher

Funeral services for Barbara Taylor, a physical education teacher at Hampshire Middle School who died last Thursday at the school, are set for this weekend at the school. Courtesy of Community Unit District 300

Funeral services for Hampshire Middle School physical education teacher Barbara Taylor, who died unexpectedly last week, are set for this weekend at the school.

Visitation and open-casket viewing will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the school, 560 S. State St. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, also at the school, followed by burial at Hampshire Center Cemetery off Harmony Road. After the burial, family members will return to Hampshire Middle School for a reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hampshire Youth Athletics Program and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Taylor, 57, of Hampshire, suffered a "serious medical emergency" before school started last Thursday. She sustained fatal head injuries when she fell. An autopsy determined the preliminary cause of death was craniocerebral injuries due to the fall, according to the Kane County Coroner's Office.

Toxicology results are pending.

Taylor taught for 11 years at Hampshire Middle School and worked in Community Unit District 300 for 21 years. She previously was a physical education teacher at Eastview Elementary in Algonquin and Golfview Elementary in Carpentersville, and coached middle school basketball and volleyball.