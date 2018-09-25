Elgin students to lead walking tour of historic black neighborhood

Courtesy of Elgin Area School District U-46

Students at Ronald D. O'Neal Elementary School in Elgin will sponsor a community walking tour Friday highlighting the neighborhood's black heritage and cultural significance.

The Project 2-3-1 Community Walking Tour, from 9 a.m. to noon, is inspired by the acclaimed documentary film of the same name telling the story of the Civil War "contrabands" -- captured southern slaves who became the first black residents of Elgin.

Fourth- through sixth-graders at O'Neal have been researching the people and historic homes in the East Side neighborhood of Hill, Gifford, Fremont and Hickory streets where those first residents settled. Students will share their research during the tour.

Residents can join the tour anytime during the three hours. Maps will be available outside the front entrance of the school at 510 Franklin Blvd.

"We think attendees will come away with a renewed sense of pride in this beautiful neighborhood," Principal Marcie Marzullo said.

At the end of the tour, attendees are invited to meet at Clara Howard Park on Fremont Street between Hill and Gifford to share stories and reconnect with friends.

At 1 p.m., visitors can return to the O'Neal gymnasium for light refreshments and to watch the documentary "Project 2-3-1: Two Boxcars, Three Blocks, One City -- A Story of Elgin's African American Heritage." A traveling exhibit associated with the film will be on display at the school.

The 75-minute documentary traces the history of the slaves who arrived in Elgin in 1862 in two boxcars and settled in three blocks on the city's east side and describes how they and their descendants grew to become part of the city.

"It's history that needs to be shared, and this is a great way to do it," said Ernie Broadnax, an Elgin community leader, lifelong resident of the neighborhood and a driving force behind the documentary's creation.