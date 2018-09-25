Dangerous storms rake suburbs, head toward Indiana

Dangerous thunderstorms ripped through the suburbs tonight, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a severe weather warning for Kendall, Will, DuPage and Cook counties.

The storms moved east through the area at around 50 mph, according to the weather service, which encouraged people to seek shelter and avoid going outside.

"This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION," the alert stated. "These storms are producing widespread wind damage across portions of the warned area."

As the storms moved toward Indiana, the severe threat in the suburbs began to ease, the National Weather Service reported in a 5:45 p.m. update, but gusty winds, brief heavy rain and lightning were possible.

