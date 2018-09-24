Woman killed in go-kart hit-and-run crash identified

An Elgin woman killed Saturday night when hit by a car while driving a go-kart was identified Monday as 29-year-old Yajayra Huerta.

Huerta was the sole occupant of the go-kart heading west on River Road in Marengo Township when it was rear-ended by a Toyota Camry about 10:20 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Huerta was taken to Woodstock-Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m. Saturday, McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski said in a news release Monday.

The driver of the Toyota, 26-year-old Brett Herold of Marengo, fled the scene and was later found and arrested, officials said. He was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident resulting in a death, a Class 4 felony, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Herold was released on bond Monday and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 15.

An autopsy showed Huerta died from blunt trauma to the brain, spine, chest and abdomen, according to the coroner's office.

Her death remains under investigation, authorities said.