Remains of Lake Zurich Hackney's to be torn down in coming weeks

What remains of the former Hackney's restaurant in Lake Zurich will be demolished soon, according to the village. The iconic restaurant building was destroyed by a fire Sept. 9. Courtesy of the Lake Zurich Fire Department

What remains of the former Hackney's restaurant in Lake Zurich after a massive fire gutted the building two weeks ago will be demolished soon.

Life Time Fitness, the owners of the former Hackney's site, told village officials they plan to hire a contractor to tear the rest of the building down.

The building, which had been vacant more than a year and a half, caught fire sometime early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 9. About 30 fire departments battled the huge blaze, which left most of the former restaurant in smoldering ruins.

Life Time will employ the Langos Corporation to demolish what remains. Langos is the same firm currently razing the shuttered Kmart at 225 S. Rand Road. Company officials told village leaders they should be finished there in about a week and then begin work at Hackney's, according to the village.

The Kmart, which has been closed for about 16 years, is owned by New Jersey-based Garden Homes Inc. The developer acquired the building to redevelop the 7.25-acre site, a plan approved by the village board in March 2017. The plan calls for a development that includes 162 apartments and 19,000 square feet of retail or commercial space.

The plan by Life Time Fitness to buy the 11-acre Hackney's site was approved earlier this year after months of debate and objections from residents living near the property. A two-story health club with a pool will be built on the site.