Police: Huntley High threat was Snapchat photo of rifle

The threat that an 18-year-old Huntley High School student was arrested for last week involved a Snapchat photo of a rifle and the message "Don't go to school," according to police.

Ryan J. Sadoski, of the 10000 block of Fleetwood Street, is free on bond, and police confiscated at least two firearms from his house after executing a search warrant. The weapons included a rifle that "most likely" was depicted in the post, authorities said.

Huntley Deputy Police Chief Mike Klunk said police were alerted to a Snapchat message last Thursday night and determined the identity of the person who posted it. The post was of a real rifle on a desk and a caption indicating something to the effect of "Don't go to school tomorrow," Klunk said.

Klunk said police searched Sadoski's house about 3 a.m. Friday and confiscated the weapons. Klunk said the owner of the guns had a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card.

Sadoski was charged with felony disorderly conduct based on "the comments he had. He did not have any collaborators with him (at the house)," Klunk said, adding police did not have any previous contact with him.

Klunk said authorities have charged Sadoski as an adult because he is 18 and cautioned parents to monitor the phone apps their children use and what they are posting. "Everything that is brought to our attention, we do look into it," he said.

Huntley High School Principal Marcus Belin did not return a phone message Monday inquiring whether Sadoski had been suspended or expelled from the district.

Belin did issue a message on the district's website Friday about the arrest, explaining that extra police would be on hand, saying classes would not be canceled and thanking the student who reported the post.

"The school day will operate as normal, and the student who posted the threatening image is being kept from the school environment," read part of the message. "Without this report, we likely would have been unaware of the incident. We encourage all members of the community to continue to partner with us in keeping our schools safe by reporting any potential threats to the school and/or police."

Sadoski's defense attorney, Jeffrey Alfred, did not return a message Monday.

Sadoski was released from the McHenry County jail Saturday morning after posting bond and is due in court Oct. 2. If convicted, he faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to three years in prison.