 
Columns

Illinois 200: Illinois' long (and sometimes rocky) romance with trains endures

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Posted9/24/2018 5:30 AM
hello
  • An eastbound Chicago & North Western Railway coal train rolls through the hamlet of La Fox in Kane County in 1994.

      An eastbound Chicago & North Western Railway coal train rolls through the hamlet of La Fox in Kane County in 1994. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A Kansas City-bound freight train rolls through Itasca in 1984 on Canadian Pacific Railway tracks where Metra also operates the Milwaukee District West commuter service.

      A Kansas City-bound freight train rolls through Itasca in 1984 on Canadian Pacific Railway tracks where Metra also operates the Milwaukee District West commuter service. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • An inbound Union Pacific Northwest Line Metra commuter train arrives at the Mount Prospect station.

      An inbound Union Pacific Northwest Line Metra commuter train arrives at the Mount Prospect station. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Railway fans greet a vintage Nickel Plate 765 or "Berkshire" steam locomotive traveling near Libertyville in 2016.

      Railway fans greet a vintage Nickel Plate 765 or "Berkshire" steam locomotive traveling near Libertyville in 2016. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Union Pacific locomotives lead a train through Des Plaines near the Wolf Road crossing.

      Union Pacific locomotives lead a train through Des Plaines near the Wolf Road crossing. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Trains brought Abraham Lincoln's body home to Illinois, transported southern blacks escaping Jim Crow laws to Chicago and now carry a labor force of thousands between the suburbs and downtown Chicago daily.

Freight, passenger and commuter trains pass through the Chicago area at the rate of 1,300 a day, the Illinois Department of Transportation says, and rail lines fan out in every direction.

"People in Illinois are as intimately tied to railroading as anywhere in the country," DePaul University transportation professor Joseph Schwieterman said.

"Millions live close to busy rail lines, use commuter or intercity passenger trains, or cross busy sets of tracks every day, giving them a strong psychological connection to railroads."

But being the rail hub of the nation has its downside, also. Meager funding for commuter rail, crossing delays and freight gridlock are among the challenges facing the state in the 21st Century.

The first train to appear in the Chicago metro region was a Galena & Chicago Union Railroad steam engine dubbed the "Pioneer" in 1848, according to the Encyclopedia of Chicago.

One of its first destinations was the settlement of Elmhurst, foreshadowing a regional commuter rail service under Metra that made 78.6 million trips in 2017.

"Our legacy suburbs developed along the railroads. In many respects, they owe the initial growth to the railroads," railroad historian and Metra Chairman Norm Carlson said.

Prior to railroads, "shipping was the only way to move bulk commodities," Carlson explained.

"'Interior' delivery was limited to what the horse or mule could carry or pull."

Initially, Midwestern railroads were built to link the nation's interior with waterways like the Mississippi River, and St. Louis was pegged as the gateway to the west. Chicago gained traction "in large measure to the access to Lake Michigan," Carlson said.

Railroads began sprouting like dandelions to feed growing demands.

"From moving crops to market to moving raw materials in and finished products out, the railroads connect the economic activity of the state," Carlson said.

Schwieterman noted "everyone knows that railroads are a huge part of Chicago's history, but many don't fully appreciate that other places, including Decatur, Galesburg, Effingham and Rock Island, were rail junctions of enormous importance, as well."

As of 2018, the Chicago region absorbs almost 500 freight trains daily, or 25 percent of traffic in the U.S.

But outdated infrastructure where railway tracks intersect or cross busy roads mean trains can spend as much time in Chicago as it takes to reach either coast.

Efforts to untangle the rail spaghetti -- expediting trains and improving safety -- will cost $4.4 billion and are about 40 percent complete.

Both Metra and Amtrak are suffering from lackluster funding amid demands for better service from riders. Yet, despite the budget drought for commuter rail, Illinois' high-speed rail project to begin service between Chicago and Springfield with speeds of 110 mph is expected to finish this year.

"Chicago remains the workhorse of our country's railroad industry. That keeps rail lines in our state unusually vibrant and busy," Schwieterman said.

• Illinois 200 is a project of the Illinois Press Association and the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. Find previous stories at dailyherald.com/topics/Illinois-Bicentennial/.

Related Coverage
Railway gridlock fix should equal better service for Metra riders
Related Article
Railway gridlock fix should equal better service for Metra riders
 
High-speed Amtrak service from Chicago to St. Louis will shave hour off trip
Related Article
High-speed Amtrak service from Chicago to St. Louis will shave hour off trip
 
Hazmat traveling by train through suburbs raises concerns
Related Article
Hazmat traveling by train through suburbs raises concerns
 
DuPage railroad safety group aims to cut trespassing, suicide deaths in half
Related Article
DuPage railroad safety group aims to cut trespassing, suicide deaths in half
 
Local fire chiefs worry about train hazmat incidents
Related Article
Local fire chiefs worry about train hazmat incidents
 
Feds find Metra 'generally compliant' but cite safety issues
Related Article
Feds find Metra 'generally compliant' but cite safety issues
 
Suburbs fail to mirror state's drop in train collisions
Related Article
Suburbs fail to mirror state's drop in train collisions
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 