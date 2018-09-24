Florence: Evacuations continue as North Carolina rivers rise

This Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, photo provided by the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows fish left on Interstate 40 in Pender County in eastern North Carolina after floodwaters receded. Thousands of coastal residents remained on edge Sunday, told they may need to leave their homes because rivers are still rising more than a week after Hurricane Florence slammed into the Carolinas. (Jeff Garrett/N.C. Department of Transportation via AP)

Flooding of the Little Pee Dee River is nearing the crest in Brittons Neck, S.C., but many residents are concerned that the floodwaters will increase damage to their community, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

Candi Cisson, left, stands on the porch of the flooded home where she lives with her fiance Brian Terry on Bay Road Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Brittons Neck, S.C. Most houses were cut off completely Saturday, with water on the front steps and creeping closer to the porch. Many residents were concerned that the flooding Great Pee Dee River will increase damage to their community. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

S.C. Highway 22 is flooded between SC-90 and SC-905 on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. The blocked road has traffic snarled around Conway, S.C. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

S.C. Highway 22 is flooded between SC-90 and SC-905 on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Conway, S.C. An officer with the S.C. State Highway Patrol marked the water level to compare against previous days. The blocked road has traffic snarled around Conway. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

S.C. Highway 22 is flooded between SC-90 and SC-905 on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Conway, S.C. An officer with the South Carolina State Highway Patrol marks the water level to compare against previous days. The blocked road has traffic snarled around Conway and the Waccamaw River continues to rise past record levels. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

Jimmy Poston holds a sunfish caught by hand in the flood waters of a front yard on Bay Road Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Brittons Neck, S.C. Most houses were cut off completely Saturday, with water on the front steps and creeping closer to the porch. Many residents were concerned that the flooding Great Pee Dee River will increase damage to their community. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, a resident stands on the roof of her house amidst flooding brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which barreled into northeastern Philippines during the weekend and inundated low-lying areas in its 900-kilometer wide cloud band, in Calumpit township, Bulacan province north of Manila, Philippines. With global temperatures rising, superstorms taking their deadly toll and a year-end deadline to firm up the Paris climate deal, leaders at this year's U.N. General Assembly are feeling a sense of urgency to keep up the momentum on combating climate change. Monday, Sept. 17, 2018

Jimmy English with Wildlife Removal Service secures the mouth of a five and a half foot alligator that was found under a house off Shipyard Blvd. in Wilmington N.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. English said that it's not unusual to find alligators that have become disoriented after a major storm. He expects to see more when all of the waters recede. (Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)

The Hotel Ballast is reflected in floodwaters from the Cape Fear River along Water St. in downtown Wilmington, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. The river is expected to crest on Monday night. (Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)

Auxilia Gerard, left, and Lou Anne Liverman help to fill boxes for individual meals at the NC Baptist Men's relief site at First Baptist Activity Center in Wilmington N.C., Sunday, September 23, 2018. The organization was distributing more than 16,000 meals on Sunday. (Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)

Godfrey Guerzon takes a picture of floodwaters from the Cape Fear River at the foot of Market St in downtown Wilmington, N.C., Sunday, September 23, 2018. The river is expected to crest on Monday night. (Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)

John Davis grabs meals to had out at the NC Baptist Men's relief site at First Baptist Activity Center in Wilmington N.C., Sunday, September 23, 2018. The organization was distributing more than 16,000 meals on Sunday.(Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)

Jimmy English, left, and Bubba English with Wildlife Removal Service measure a five and a half foot alligator that was found under a house off Shipyard Blvd. in Wilmington N.C., Sunday, September 23, 2018. English said that it's not unusual to find alligators that have become disoriented after a major storm. He expects to see more when all of the waters recede.(Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)

Kayaks are paddled up Long Avenue past flooded sections of the Sherwood Drive community of Conway, S.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 as homes were submerged deeper than ever in flood waters that have already set historic records. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

Coastguardsmen and Conway Police help Denise Fulmer from her flooded Busbee Street home on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, where she would be relocated to a shelter at Conway Recreation Center. The Sherwood Drive area of Conway, S.C., began to look like a lake on Sunday as homes were submerged deeper than ever in flood waters that have already set historic records. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

United States Coastguardsmen navigate an inflatable boat up Sherwood Drive in Conway, s.c., checking on residents on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. records. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

David Covington jumps from a porch railing to his canoe along with Maura Walbourne and her sister Katie Walborne in Conway, S.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. The three paddled a canoe to Covington's home on Long Avenue on Sunday to find it flooded and the floor boards floating. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

Floyd Boyd is reflected in floodwaters as he measures the water in his car port and finds it inches from entering his home on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Conway, S.C. The Sherwood Drive area of Conway, S.C., began to look like a lake on Sunday as homes were submerged deeper than ever in flood waters that have already set historic records. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

Dead fish lie around the edges of Greenfield Lake in Wilmington N.C., Sunday, September 23, 2018. The fish began dying following the landfall of Hurricane Florence but no official explanation has been given by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. (Matt Born/The Star-News via AP)

This Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, photo provided by the North Carolina Department of Transportation shows fish left on Interstate 40 in Pender County in eastern North Carolina after floodwaters receded. Thousands of coastal residents remained on edge Sunday, told they may need to leave their homes because rivers are still rising more than a week after Hurricane Florence slammed into the Carolinas. (Jeff Garrett/N.C. Department of Transportation via AP)

Maura Walbourne sits in the front of a canoe looking in at her flooded Long Avenue home as David Covington wades through the wreckage in Conway, S.C. Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 The Sherwood Drive area of Conway began to look like a lake on Sunday as homes were submerged deeper than ever in flood waters that have already set historic records. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)

BLADENBORO, N.C. -- Florence is by no means done swamping the Carolinas, where rivers remain high above flood stage and thousands of people were told to plan to leave their homes Monday.

About 6,000 to 8,000 people in Georgetown County, South Carolina, were alerted to be prepared to evacuate potential flood zones ahead of a "record event" of up to 10 feet (3 meters) of flooding, which is expected to begin Tuesday near parts of the Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers, county spokeswoman Jackie Broach-Akers said.

Residents along the Waccamaw were bracing for water expected to peak Wednesday at 22 feet (6.7 meters) near Conway. That's twice the normal flood stage, and far higher than the previous record of 17.9 feet (5.5 meters), according to charts published by the National Weather Service on Monday.

The Cape Fear and Neuse rivers also remain swollen, and aren't expected to return to normal levels until October, the charts show.

The county's emergency management director, Sam Hodge, said in a video message posted online that authorities are closely watching river gauges, and law enforcement would be going door to door in any threatened areas.

"From boots on the ground to technology that we have, we are trying to be able to get the message out," Hodge said, warning people not to wait for an official evacuation order if they begin to feel unsafe.

Parts of Interstate 40 are expected to remain underwater for another week or more, and hundreds of smaller roads remain impassable, but there was some good news: Interstate 95 was reopened to all traffic Sunday night for the first time since the floods, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

Floodwaters already receding on one stretch of Interstate 40 left thousands of rotting fish on the pavement for firefighters to clean up. Video showed firefighters blasting the dead fish off the highway with a fire hose in Pender County in eastern North Carolina. The local fire department posted online: "We can add 'washing fish off of the interstate' to the long list of interesting things firefighters get to experience."

North Carolina Emergency Management Director Michael Sprayberry said major flooding is continuing in eastern counties along the Black, Lumber, Neuse and Cape Fear rivers.

"Florence continues to bring misery to North Carolina," Cooper said in a statement Sunday evening. He added that crews conducted about 350 rescues over the weekend and that travel remains treacherous in the southeastern area of his state. But he said National Guard members would be shifting next to more door-to-door and air search wellness checks on people in still-flooded areas.

The storm has claimed at least 43 lives since slamming into the coast Sept. 14.

In Washington, lawmakers are considering almost $1.7 billion in new money for disaster relief and recovery, even as they face a deadline this week to fund the government before the Oct. 1 start of the new budget year.

The chairman of the House Appropriations Committee said the money would be available as grants to states to help rebuild housing and public works, as well as assist businesses as they recover. GOP Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey called it "a first round" and said lawmakers are ready to act quickly if the federal disaster relief agency also needs more money.

An economic research firm estimated that Florence has caused around $44 billion in damage and lost output, which would make it one of the 10 costliest U.S. hurricanes. The worst disaster, Hurricane Katrina in 2005, cost $192.2 billion in today's dollars, while last year's Hurricane Harvey cost $133.5 billion. Moody's Analytics offered a preliminary estimate that Florence has caused $40 billion in damage and $4 billion in lost economic output.

In other developments, at least three wild horse herds survived Florence on North Carolina's Outer Banks, but caretakers were still trying to account for one herd living on a hard-hit barrier island, the News & Observer reported Sunday. Staff members are planning to make trips to the island this week to check on the Shackleford Banks herd.

North Carolina environmental officials also said they're closely monitoring two sites where Florence's floodwaters have inundated coal ash sites .

Elsewhere in the tropics, Subtropical Storm Leslie maintained maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) while drifting east over the central Atlantic, and Tropical Depression Kirk dissipated over open waters.

Waggoner and Robertson reported from Raleigh, North Carolina. Also contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina; Meg Kinnard in Galivants Ferry, South Carolina; Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama and Michael Biesecker in Washington.