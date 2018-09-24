Arlington Heights veterans breakfast set for Nov. 10

The 8th annual Veterans Celebration and Breakfast is set for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Lutheran Home Chapel, 800 W. Oakton St., in Arlington Heights.

Because space is limited to about 200 veterans, reservations are required. They can be made beginning Monday, Sept. 24, by calling the Lutheran Home at (847) 368-7400.

The free breakfast is organized by the Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights. The event also features a celebration of the U.S. Marine Corps' 242nd birthday by the NW Suburban Marine Corps League and the yearly "Remembering Our Veterans" photo, after the breakfast at 11 a.m.

Free valet parking will be available,