Elgin man flown to hospital after crash near St. Charles

A 19-year-old Elgin man was flown to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he was ejected from a vehicle near St. Charles, authorities said.

The teen was the front-seat passenger in a Ford Escape that collided with a Dodge Caravan about 1:15 p.m. at Randall and Red Gate roads, said Pat Gengler, chief deputy and spokesman for the Kane County sheriff's office. He was airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with potentially life-threatening injuries.

The Ford was heading south on Randall Road when it turned east onto Red Gate Road, hitting the northbound Dodge that was also turning east, Gengler said. The Dodge had the right of way.

The driver of the Ford, a 17-year-old girl from Elgin, was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva with injuries that appeared to be nonlife-threatening, Gengler said. A 35-year-old St. Charles man driving the Dodge was treated and released at the scene.

No citations had been issued as of Sunday night, Gengler said. The crash is under investigation.