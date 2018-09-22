 
News

Mmmm, apples at Long Grove festival; American English playing there Sunday

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/22/2018 4:49 PM
  • Jordyn Orr, 5, of Lake Zurich bites into a candy-coated caramel apple during Apple Fest in Long Grove Saturday.

  • Ari Dubinsky, 2¾, and dad Yuriy dance to the music of School of Rock during Apple Fest in Long Grove Saturday.

  • Bradyn Swanson coats freshly prepared apple cider doughnuts with cinnamon sugar at Morkes Chocolates during Apple Fest in Long Grove Saturday.

  • Chocolate-covered apples are displayed by Gourmet Goodies of Carol Stream during Apple Fest in Long Grove Saturday.

Long Grove Apple Fest celebrated its second day Saturday with the arrival of perfect fall weather.

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove.

It features hundreds of apple-inspired treats, including apple popcorn and apple fudge. The Beatles tribute band American English plays at 4 p.m.

Admission is $5, free for kids younger than 12. Information is at longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest/.

