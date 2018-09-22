Mmmm, apples at Long Grove festival; American English playing there Sunday
Long Grove Apple Fest celebrated its second day Saturday with the arrival of perfect fall weather.
The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove.
It features hundreds of apple-inspired treats, including apple popcorn and apple fudge. The Beatles tribute band American English plays at 4 p.m.
Admission is $5, free for kids younger than 12. Information is at longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest/.
