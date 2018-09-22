Family fun emphasized at this year's Oak Brook Autumn Fest
Updated 9/22/2018 5:06 PM
The Oak Brook Park District celebrated Autumn Fest, formerly known as Oktoberfest, on Saturday in Central Park.
Free activities included The Magic of Tony Venetico, the children's bounce house, pony rides, petting zoo, crafts table and the bubble obstacle course. There was also a Wagon N' Wine Tour and live music from several bands.
