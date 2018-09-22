Authorities nab 2 Carpentersville men, 16 kilos of cocaine

Juan C. Sanchez-Cacho, of Carpentersville, faces two felony drug charges resulting from a raid earlier this week. Courtesy of Kane County Sheriff's Office

Ivan A. Moreno-Gollegos, of Carpentersville, faces two felony drug charges resulting from a raid earlier this week. Courtesy of Kane County Sheriff's Office

The Kane County Heroin Initiative Task Force spearheaded a monthlong investigation into a local narcotics distribution network. Authorities raided a warehouse in Lake in the Hills, seizing about 16 kilos of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $512,000. Two men have been charged in connection with the bust. Courtesy of Kane County Sheriff's Office

Two Carpentersville men are facing charges resulting from a raid earlier this week netting 16 kilos of drugs, authorities said.

The Kane County Heroin Initiative Task Force spearheaded a monthlong investigation into a local narcotics distribution network. On Thursday, authorities raided a Lake in the Hills warehouse, seizing about 16 kilos of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $512,000.

Ivan A. Moreno-Gollegos, 18, and Juan C. Sanchez-Cacho, 40, both from the 2300 block of Arrow Street, were charged with one count each of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation was conducted in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration's Chicago Office, Kane and McHenry counties sheriff's offices, and the McHenry County States Attorney's Office.