Senate candidates disagree on recreational pot, budgeting approach

Democrat Tom Georges, left, and GOP incumbent Dan McConchie are candidates for the 26th state Senate District seat in the Nov. 6 election.

Republican state Sen. Dan McConchie and his Democratic challenger have differing views on the legalization of recreational marijuana and how to approach budgeting in Illinois government.

McConchie, a Hawthorn Woods resident, is up against first-time candidate Tom Georges of Mundelein for the 26th Senate District seat. The district is centered in the Barrington area and includes portions of central and southwest Lake County, plus parts of northwest Cook County, northeast Kane County and southeast McHenry County.

In 2016, McConchie won a three-way Republican primary and then was appointed to fill the remainder of state Sen. Dan Duffy's seat after he retired early. McConchie cruised to victory over Barrington Hills Democrat Kelly Mazeski in the general election.

Georges and McConchie addressed several issues during a joint Daily Herald editorial board endorsement interview, including the legal sale and taxation of recreational marijuana and the state budget.

McConchie said he's not in favor of making pot legal and that the Illinois Sheriffs' Assocation and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police are against the idea.

He said the law enforcement officials do not believe there would be a net benefit for the state, based in part on study of Colorado's marijuana program.

"And when law enforcement isn't on board, I'm not on board," he said.

Georges, a small-business owner who manages real estate investments and serves on the Mundelein planning and zoning commission, said he favors the legal purchase of "limited amounts" of marijuana. He said he's familiar with the law enforcement positions cited by McConchie.

"I think you can find equally convincing articles from the medical associations, which actually say how good it is for many reasons," he said.

On spending, Georges disagreed with McConchie's concept of addressing a state budget similar to running a household. McConchie said he didn't vote for "a lot of nice programs" this year because the budget numbers didn't add up.

"You have a certain amount of money coming in and you shouldn't spend more than that going out," McConchie said.

"Which I completely disagree with," Georges responded. "OK. A state budget is not at all like a household ... because there is so much more that's involved at a state level. You're talking communitywide, you're talking statewide."