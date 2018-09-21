Hampshire Middle School community grieving loss of PE teacher

Barbara Taylor, physical education teacher at Hampshire Middle School, died Thursday morning at the school. Funeral services are pending. Courtesy of Community Unit District 300

The Hampshire Middle School community is reeling from the sudden death of a physical education teacher Thursday morning.

Barb Taylor suffered a "serious medical emergency" before school started. A student who saw Taylor fall ran to get help and several school employees responded quickly while others kept students in the cafeteria and gymnasium to limit their exposure and allow paramedics space and time to work, officials said.

Taylor was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The cause of death was not immediately available.

Students started putting up memorials in the gym area Friday, leaving flowers and balloons. A team of social workers, crisis counselors, school psychologists, crisis administrators and district administrators was on hand to help students and employees cope.

Despite the trauma, teachers returned to their classrooms. Students and employees received one-on-one and group grief counseling, Community Unit District 300 Superintendent Fred Heid said.

"It is still very raw," Heid said. "It's going to take a long time for that community to heal. I'm incredibly proud of how they handled themselves."

Officials said they would not disclose further details about what happened out of respect for the family, students, employees and community. The district will continue to provide grief and other counseling services.

Taylor taught 11 years at Hampshire Middle School and spent 21 years working in District 300. She previously worked at Eastview and Golfview elementary schools as a physical education teacher, and she coached middle school basketball and volleyball.

She was beloved and respected by students and co-workers alike, Heid said.

"She was very close to her students," he said. "I have been amazed at just the outpouring of emotion and well wishes. There's so much positivity that is spoken about this woman. She clearly was an amazing individual, always happy, always thinking of others."

Funeral services for Taylor have yet to be announced but likely will be held next week.

Hampshire Middle School officials also are discussing ideas for dedicating some kind of school memorial in her honor, Heid said.