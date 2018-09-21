Fundraiser at Jersey Mike's on Monday for Rolling Meadows foundation
The Rolling Meadows Community Events Foundation will host a daylong fundraiser at Jersey Mike's Subs at 1450 Golf Road on Monday.
For all purchases, 25 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the foundation, which helps organize the city's Fourth of July parade, City Markets and Friday's Rock & Roll in Meadows concerts.
The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.
