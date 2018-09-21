Felony charges for Huntley High School student accused of making threats on social media

hello

Ryan Joseph Sadoski, of the 10000 block of Fleetwood Street in Huntley, is charged with felony disorderly conduct following the investigation into the threatening Snapchat post Thursday, authorities said.

An 18-year-old Huntley High School student is facing felony charges after being accused of making a threatening post on social media, authorities said.

Ryan Joseph Sadoski, of the 10000 block of Fleetwood Street in Huntley, is charged with felony disorderly conduct following the investigation into the threatening Snapchat post Thursday, authorities said.

Officials said another student saw the post and reported it to the Huntley High School administration. Administration turned the post over to police, who identified Sadoski at 3:06 a.m. Friday.

A search warrant was executed on Sadoski's home Friday morning, and items were removed from his residence.

Authorities said no other people were involved in the threat.

Sadoski was transported to McHenry County Correction to await a bond hearing Friday morning.