Erratic driving leads to weapons charge in Aurora

hello

Erratic driving led to an arrest Thursday in Aurora for illegal possession of a semi-automatic rifle.

Aurora police, in a news release, said an officer saw a blue Lincoln LS hit and drive over a curb at Union and Kane streets around 5:50 p.m. It then accelerated, went east on Kane, and made a quick right turn into a driveway on the 100 block of North Union.

Three men got out; one squatted behind a vehicle parked in the driveway, and the other started walking toward the rear of the house.

The officer, suspicious, ordered the men to get back in their vehicle.

A semi-automatic rifle was found where William O. Davila, a passenger, was sitting. Police say it was in plain view.

Davila, of the 1200 block of Gates Street in Aurora, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The rifle had been stolen last year in Spotsylvania, Virginia, police say.

Davila is not facing any charges in connection with that burglary.

Davila also was wanted on warrants for charges of domestic violence and traffic tickets.

He is in the Kane County jail; bail was set at $44,700, meaning he must post $4,470 to be released.

The driver, a 24-year-old Aurora man, was cited for driving an uninsured vehicle and driving on a suspended license. Aurora police have not released his name. The other occupant, a 19-year-old Aurora man, was released without charges.