Sugar Grove Twp. man pointed rifle at teenage son, authorities say

A Sugar Grove Township man pointed a rifle at his 18-year-old son on Thursday and made suicidal comments to authorities, according to the Kane County sheriff's office

Kane County sheriff's deputies and Sugar Grove and Elburn police officers responded to a report of an armed subject on the 0-100 block of Laura Lane about 2:25 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

When the authorities arrived, a 49-year-old man was pointing the rifle at his son, according to the release, but the teen later was allowed to leave the home.

The Kane County Regional SWAT and crisis negotiators were called in, and about an hour later the man agreed to surrender, according to the release.

The man was transported to an Aurora-area hospital. No charges had been filed late Thursday afternoon.