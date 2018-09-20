 
Kane County

Sugar Grove Twp. man pointed rifle at teenage son, authorities say

 
By Henry Redman
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/20/2018 5:44 PM
hello

A Sugar Grove Township man pointed a rifle at his 18-year-old son on Thursday and made suicidal comments to authorities, according to the Kane County sheriff's office

Kane County sheriff's deputies and Sugar Grove and Elburn police officers responded to a report of an armed subject on the 0-100 block of Laura Lane about 2:25 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release.

When the authorities arrived, a 49-year-old man was pointing the rifle at his son, according to the release, but the teen later was allowed to leave the home.

The Kane County Regional SWAT and crisis negotiators were called in, and about an hour later the man agreed to surrender, according to the release.

The man was transported to an Aurora-area hospital. No charges had been filed late Thursday afternoon.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 