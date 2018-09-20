Police: Waukegan man killed outside his home Wednesday
A Waukegan man believed to be in his 50s was shot dead outside his home Wednesday, police said.
Officers found the man shot at about 9:30 p.m. after being called to what is believed to be his home on the 0-100 block of North Jackson Street, police said. The man, whose identity has not been made public, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody, but police say they are following up on numerous leads.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Tip-Line at (847) 360-9001.
