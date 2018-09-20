'Invisible wounds': Arlington Heights man helping veterans with PTSD

Will Beiersdorf, pictured here while serving in the Navy reserves at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has helped veterans through founding Salute Inc. and then as executive director of the Road Home Program at Rush University Medical Center. Courtesy of Will Beiersdorf

Will Beiersdorf founded Palatine-based Salute Inc. in 2003 to help out fellow veterans financially. Today he serves as executive director of the Road Home Program at Rush University Medical Center. It provides a range of services to veterans and their family members. Daily Herald File Photo, 2010

For Arlington Heights resident Will Beiersdorf, helping veterans began as a personal mission inspired by his experiences in the military. Now it's become his livelihood.

Beiersdorf and his wife, Mary Beth, founded Salute Inc. in 2003, shortly after he returned from active duty as a Navy reservist at Guantanamo Bay. The suburban-based organization continues to provide financial assistance to veterans in need, though Mary Beth has taken over as executive director.

That's because five years ago Beiersdorf was hired as the executive director to help start the Road Home Program at Rush University Medical Center, which provides veterans and their families with mental health care services, regardless of ability to pay. His efforts helped grow the program from humble beginnings with a staff of about seven to a tenfold increase in employees and $10 million annual budget.

More importantly, it has served more than 1,200 veterans and family members dealing with issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, marital problems, drug abuse or military sexual trauma. The organization offers services to spouses, children, parents, siblings or caregivers, even if the veteran chooses not to receive care.

"We're really trying to educate people not just about the visible wounds of war, but we're trying to educate and inform people about those invisible wounds," Beiersdorf said.

It's a mission that has worked alongside Salute Inc. As veterans come through the doors of the Palatine-based nonprofit organization, some are identified as candidates for services at the Road Home, Beiersdorf said.

The program continues to grow as it secures more funding, including a recent $45 million grant from the Wounded Warrior Project that will allow an estimated 5,000 veterans or family members receive services at no cost over the next five years. It's the largest single donation to Rush since it was founded in 1837.

A signature part of the Road Home is an intensive three-week outpatient program to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. It includes therapy and wellness interventions, such as mindfulness, yoga, art therapy and acupuncture.

"We've really found a good formula to change these men and women's lives so they can make a difference and get back to living," Beiersdorf said.

Beiersdorf wants to continue expanding the program and obtain funding that will maintain its services long into the future. Though Beiersdorf is a veteran himself, he's also motivated by raising three sons.

"What if someday my son needs help?" Beiersdorf said. "I want somebody to care about him."