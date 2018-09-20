Hampshire Middle School teacher dies after 'medical emergency' at school

A physical education teacher at Hampshire Middle School died Thursday morning, according to an email sent to students' parents from Community Unit District 300 Superintendent Fred Heid.

Barb Taylor suffered a "serious medical emergency" before school started and was taken to a hospital, according to the email.

The email said students were kept in the gym and cafeteria to limit their exposure and allow paramedics space and time to work.

Taylor spent 11 years at Hampshire Middle School and 21 years working in District 300, according to the email. She previously worked at Eastview Elementary and Golfview Elementary as a physical education teacher.

Taylor also coached basketball and volleyball, according to the email.

A District 300 spokesman declined to comment. The cause of Taylor's death was not available.

Services for Taylor have yet to be announced.