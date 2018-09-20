3 students hospitalized after lightning strike at Round Lake Heights bus stop

Three students at Lake Villa's Palombi Middle School are recovering from injuries suffered when lightning struck near their bus stop Thursday morning.

The blast was reported about 7:16 a.m. near Ottawa and Lotus drives in Round Lake Heights, authorities said.

Nine Lake Villa District 41 students were waiting at the bus stop when the lightning struck, Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Tony Carraro said.

Alex Barbour, District 41's assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said the bolt probably didn't hit the students or nearby trees directly. All three students were in stable condition and communicative, district officials said.

Charlene Monk, whose 13-year-old daughter, Carrington, was among the injured students, said her daughter told her she and two other girls went under a tree at the bus stop for shelter when a storm came through.

"They saw lightning strike and they all fell backward," Monk said.

Monk and her husband were quickly notified of the strike and rushed from their Round Lake Heights home to the bus stop, where they were able to speak with Carrington before ambulances took her and the other girls to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Carrington briefly lost consciousness after the strike but was alert and greeted her parents, her mom said. Monk believes all three will be kept overnight at Condell for observation.

"I'm thankful that they are all OK," she said.

A parent picking up his son at the stop because of the storm called 911 after the lightning strike, Carraro said. A Round Lake Heights police officer arrived first and found one student unresponsive and two alert.

"We moved all the kids we could move to a nearby garage to get out of the storm," Carraro said. "Then, we called four ambulances to come in and assist."

The other six students either went to school or went home with parents.

"This is definitely not something you want to hear about," said Carraro, who has children who attend Palombi.

Charlene Monk said she initially couldn't believe what happened to her daughter and the other students.

"It's just so rare," she said.

The district educates students on weather-related safety, Barbour said.

"I'm not sure if there is anything we as a district could have done differently to avoid this from happening," he said.

District officials told parents about the lightning strike with a recorded phone message early Thursday. Updates will continue with messages on the district's website and Facebook page.