11-year-old transplant recipient says new heart "feels different, but in a good way"
Updated 9/20/2018 6:12 PM
The Downers Grove girl who received a heart transplant after dancing her way into a meeting with Drake says she's feeling great.
Sofia Sanchez met with reporters on Thursday, 3½ weeks after she received a new heart during a nine-hour operation at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. The 11-year-old says her new heart "feels different, but in a good way."
Last month, the Canadian rapper surprised Sofia with a visit after seeing a video of her dancing in a hospital hallway to one of his songs while tethered to her IV pump. That was a week before her surgery.
Sofia says Drake's advice to stay strong and keep fighting has helped her through some tough times.
A heart surgeon calls Sofia a star patient and says her recovery is going quite well.
