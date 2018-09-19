Preckwinkle ousts chief of staff, alleges 'inappropriate behavior'

hello

The chief of staff for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has resigned after she said she confronted him about an allegation of inappropriate behavior.

A statement by Preckwinkle, who is expected to formally announce her run for Chicago mayor, did not give the nature of the allegation involving John Keller.

Preckwinkle said she learned on Friday of "an allegation that my Chief of Staff, John Keller, had engaged in inappropriate behavior on his personal time. The allegation was corroborated. I confronted Mr. Keller; he did not deny the allegation. Yesterday, I demanded and received his immediate resignation."