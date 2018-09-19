No injuries in Lombard garage fire

hello

A fire Tuesday night in a detached garage on the 200 block of North Edgewood Avenue in Lombard created a tall plume of flames and smoke. But firefighters confined the blaze to the garage and no one was injured. Courtesy of Lombard Fire Department

A fire struck a Lombard garage Tuesday night, but no one was injured, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire began about 9:15 p.m. in the detached garage of a house on the 200 block of North Edgewood Avenue, on the village's east side, the Lombard Fire Department said.

Residents of the house were home when the fire began, but evacuated safely before firefighters arrived, authorities said.

Firefighters found the garage fully ablaze, creating a tall plume of flames and smoke, but quickly put it out before fire spread to any nearby structures. The garage sustained more than $60,000 of damage, the fire department said.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

Firefighters from the Addison and York Center fire protection districts and the Elmhurst and Villa Park fire departments assisted with Lombard's response.